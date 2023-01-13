Lisa Marie Presley on life support and in coma after cardiac arrest The 54-year-old is a mom of four

Lisa Marie Presley is on life support and in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. TMZ reports that the 54-year-old has been placed in an induced coma and has been given a temporary pacemaker after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom in her Calabasas home.

She was reportedly found by her housekeeper and moments later Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she still lives, administered CPR until paramedics took over.

The news comes just two days after Lisa Marie appeared next to her mother Prisicilla at the Golden Globes, where they celebrated Austin Butler's win as best actor for his portrayal as Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic. The mother-daughter duo have been right by the rising star's side since the beginning of his journey as Elvis, attending the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which you can see in the video below.

Loading the player...

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla, 77, said in a statement after the news broke on Thursday afternoon.

"We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Her mother Priscilla was later photographed arriving at the hospital.

Lisa reportedly went into "full arrest" before she regained her pulse ahead of being transported to the hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department.

MORE: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

MORE: Gwen Stefani's children set to have new baby in their family this year

Lisa is the only daughter of the late Elvis

The 54-year-old has four children; her middle child, Benjamin Keough, her second with Danny Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 28. His older sister is Riley Keough, who is 33 years old, and set to star as Daisy Jones in an upcoming series based on the hit Taylor Jenkins-Reid novel Daisy Jones and The Six.

Lisa is also mom to fourteen-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Their father is Michael Lockwood, who was married to the singer from 2006 to 2016.

Lisa and Priscilla with Austin at the Golden Globes

The news comes just two days after Lisa Marie appeared next to her mother Prisicilla at the Golden Globes, where they celebrated Austin Butler's win as best actor for his portrayal as Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic.

The mother-daughter duo have been right by the rising star's side since the beginning of his journey as Elvis, attending the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.