David Beckham shares special family reunion photo including Brooklyn Beckham

David Beckham has shared his sweet family reunion photo this weekend and it is one that will melt everyone's hearts.

It is a truly special moment as their photo reunion comes just days before Christmas. As Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy after defeating France in the tense final, the football legend shared the poignant moment from Qatar with his family over a video call.

He was joined by his son Cruz for the final match in Qatar. During the World Cup, David has been working tirelessly as an ambassador for Qatar. On taking on the job, he has faced some criticism because of Qatar’s stance on homosexuality.

David watched the game with excitement

On Sunday, the dad-of-four was delighted to see the faces of his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as well as his beloved wife Victoria Beckham.

"A moment to share with the family," he wrote over the Instagram story. He shared a photograph which revealed the whole Beckham family on a video call.

The sports star tagged all of his sons and Victoria on Instagram. Only the youngest Beckham, Harper, 11, who doesn’t have Instagram wasn’t tagged on the post.

The footballer spoke to his family on video call

No doubt fans will be delighted to see all the Beckhams together again, again squashing any talk of a family fallout.

There have been months of speculation of a family rift over an alleged row between Brooklyn's wife Nicola and Beckham matriarch Victoria.

However, proving the family ties remain stronger than ever, Brooklyn unveiled an incredible tattoo tribute to his dad.

Not long before, his wife Nicola had addressed the reports of a family rift with a strongly worded denial.

She told The Sunday Times in October: "It’s not a feud! I keep seeing that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud?

"I mean maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it a feud?"

