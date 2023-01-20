Tim McGraw shares sadness after heartbreaking loss

Tim McGraw has penned an emotional tribute following the tragic death of someone he admired greatly.

The country music star took to Instagram to share his sadness following the passing of music legend David Crosby, who died aged 81 on Thursday. Tim also expressed his regret at not visiting the late icon when he had the chance to.

Posting a photo from a shoot for The Hollywood Reporter, which featured Tim and David, he wrote: "I got to spend an afternoon a few years back with Mr. Crosby. He was so warm and friendly to me.

"We had an incredible long conversation about music, life and family. He invited [me] to come hang out with him at his home sometime, and I was on cloud 9!"

Tim added: "I'll always remember that day as a highlight in my career and life and will always regret not getting the chance to take him up on his invitation.

"The music was mesmerizing, innovative and magical. It will live forever. Our condolences to his family and friends…. God bless y'all."

Tim shared his sadness over David's passing

Fans also expressed their sadness over David's passing but were touched by Tim's kind words, with one responding: "Love the picture! Loved his music. Thanks for being you, Tim! Your music inspires us every day. Music is a great healer! Rip!"

A second said: "Grateful, Tim for you sharing this beautiful picture and honoring Mr Crosby. Such a truly inspiring beautifully musically and talented individual. Grateful for you Tim for all the years of remarkable music, movies, etc."

David died with his wife by his side

David was one of the founding members of the influential rock band, Crosby, Stills and Nash, alongside Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

A spokesperson confirmed the news of his death in a statement, revealing that David passed away after "a long illness" surrounded by his "wife and soulmate" Jan and son Django.

