Tim McGraw seriously delights fans as he makes huge announcement The country singer is married to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is incredibly popular and has a legion of loyal fans who adore listening to his music.

And many had a lot to say after the country star shared his latest news with them on Instagram.

The dad-of-three revealed that he would be headlining Bet MGM West Fest at Westgate Entertainment District next month. He shared details of the upcoming event - which will take place on February 11 - alongside the following message.

"Join me at @BetMGM’s West Fest concert at @WestGateAZ on February 11th, the Saturday before the Big Game! Tickets are on-sale now!"

Tim's followers were quick to comment on the post, and some were even left divided due to not being able to attend. "Wish I could make it, too far," one wrote, while another commented: "I wish I could go." A third added: "Waiting for you to come to Australia."

Other comments included: "This sounds amazing," "Wow that's exciting Tim, can't wait to see you in concert," and "I love your music!"

Tim McGraw shared some exciting news with his fans

Tim is married to fellow country star Faith Hill and the couple are doting parents to three grown-up daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

When Audrey made her parents empty nesters last year, Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tim McGraw is married to Faith Hill

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too. He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond.

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said. "They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

