Kevin Bacon left 'heartbroken' following mass shootings

Kevin Bacon has many passions in his life, and one of those is tackling gun violence, which led to him sharing an upsetting statistic with fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the City on a Hill actor reshared a post from the organisations Every Town and Students Demand that commented on the recent spate of shootings across the United States. The post used headlines from five different shootings and highlighted how they had all happened within three days of each other.

In an emotional message, Kevin wrote: "Not even a full month into the year and we see headline after headline of more lives taken by gun violence.

"I am heartbroken for these families. We don't have to live like this."

He added: "Text ACT to 644-33 to join the fight to #EndGunViolence."

One recent shooting saw 11 killed in Monterey Park, California during celebrations for the Lunar New Year; most of the victims were aged 60 or over.

Both Kevin and wife Kyra Sedgwick are passionate about the cause and last year the Hollywood couple issued a heartfelt message and photo on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The pair were sat in their family home wearing orange baseball caps as Kevin shared: "This #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay @kyrasedgwickofficial and I wear orange for everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence.

"Show your support this weekend by sharing your photo with #WearOrange and text the word ACT to 644-33 to join the @everytown movement."

Their fans supported them as they commented: "My thoughts, prayers and support, are with everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence, and I'm so heartbroken," and actor, Steve Guttenberg wrote: "You both are such caring and action oriented people. Kyra and Kevin thank you for making our world better every day."

