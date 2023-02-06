Lisa Marie Presley is honored at the Grammys with touching tribute The singer passed away in January 2023

The 2023 Grammy Awards paid a touching tribute to Lisa Marie Presley during their 'In Memoriam' segment on Sunday night.

The awards show showed an image of the star who followed in her iconic father's footsteps to become a successful singer and songwriter as they remembered all those which the music industry lost over the last year.

Fans were very moved by the award show's dedication to the star.

"Ohh they just honored Lisa Marie at the Grammys, I'm tearing up," wrote one person on Twitter.

"For Lisa Marie Presley to finally be credited simply as a singer/songwriter instead of by her relatives or marriages, is everything she’s deserved her whole life. Thank you" penned another.

Lisa's image was shown as Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood performed 'Songbird' in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November 2022.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood during the 'In Memoriam' segment

Other stars remembered during the show included American rapper Takeoff, and country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn.

Lisa Marie passed away aged 54, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

The star was rushed to hospital alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and was placed in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, but a heartbroken Priscilla announced her death hours later.

Lisa and her family at a ceremony honouring three generations of Presley in 2022

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie was the only daughter of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla. Lisa followed in his musical footsteps by releasing three albums, the first To Whom It May Concern in 2003, followed by Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

