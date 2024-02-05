Grammys 2024: All the history-making moments and records broken

It was a big night for history-making at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Taylor Swift made headlines for her historic Album of the Year win after becoming the first artist to have won the accolade four times.

While Taylor's big win is perhaps the most notable of the night, there were other record-breaking moments that you may have missed. Read on to find out what they were...

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year © VALERIE MACON Taylor Swift stole the show on Sunday after making history with her fourth Album of the Year win. The singer is the first artist to have won the gong four times, having previously tied on three wins with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. Congrats, Taylor! Watch her acceptance speech below.

WATCH: Taylor Swift wins Album of the year at the Grammys

SZA joins Lady Gaga as only artists to win Best Pop Duo twice © VALERIE MACON SZA has joined Lady Gaga as the only artists to have won twice in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The singer, who led the nominations with nine on Sunday, picked up the gong for the second time this year for her song 'Ghost In The Machine' with Phoebe Bridgers. She first won the award back in 2021 for 'Kiss Me More' with Dua Lipa.

Boygenuis makes history © CBS Photo Archive The rock band boygenius, which consists of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, became the first all-female group to win in the categories Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. The group, which was nominated for six awards on Sunday, took home the awards for their track, 'Not Strong Enough' in both categories. The trio also went home with Best Alternative Music Album for The Record.

Kacey Musgraves becomes first artist to win all four country categories © David Fisher/Shutterstock Kacey Musgraves became the first artist to have won in all four country categories on Sunday after picking up an award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The country star, who was awarded with the prize for her song 'I Remember Everything' with Zach Bryan, has previously won in all three other categories: Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album. Back in 2014, Kacey picked up both Best Country Song and Best Country Album for 'Merry Go Around' and Same Trailer Different Park respectively, before going on to win in both categories again in 2019 for 'Space Cowboy' and Golden Hour. She also picked up Best Country Solo Performance for 'Butterflies' in 2019.

Chris Stapleton extends his record win for Best Country Solo Performance Chris Stapleton picked up the Best Country Solo Performance award for a record-extending fourth time on Sunday. Chris won for his song, 'White House', which he co-wrote with Dan Wilson. Both Carrie Underwood and Willie Nelson have each won twice in the category.

Jason Isbell's big wins in Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album © Alberto E. Rodriguez Jason Isbell became the first artist to win the Best American Roots Song category three times after picking up the award for 'Cast Iron Skillet' on Monday. He also set a record in the Best Americana Album category, becoming the first musician to win three times after taking home the gong for Weathervanes.