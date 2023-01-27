Michael Douglas' show of support for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones leaves fans in awe The Ant-Man star is quite a doting husband

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for over two decades and continue to be each other's biggest supporters.

That relationship was exemplified in a stunning video that Catherine shared, showcasing how much they leaned on each other in tough situations. Find out how he supported her in the clip below!

WATCH: Michael Douglas' supportive side for Catherine Zeta-Jones

Loading the player...

She even captioned her clip with the sweet "You got this babe" that she received from her husband as nerves took over her.

The Oscar-winning pair continue to be as romantic as ever, frequently taking their followers into their lives at home or more elaborate date nights.

MORE: Michael Douglas sports a mullet in must-see throwback photo

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

The Chicago star invited her fans along on one she deemed the "best date night" with Michael as they attended the BAFTAs Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica earlier in the month.

Catherine looked exquisite in a black and gold gown that featured a plunging neckline, a nipped-in waist, and a floor-length skirt with a subtle train.

Catherine and Michael had a red carpet date night

Michael, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a navy suit with a white shirt and polka dot tie. The couple sweetly held hands as they posed for photos outside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows, before taking their seats inside to join the festivities.

Catherine's video tour of the night revealed Scottish-themed decorations, sumptuous food, and bagpipe players that entertained the star-studded crowd.

MORE: Michael Douglas' bold new look leaves fans saying the same thing

ALSO POPULAR: Meet NCIS star Sean Murray’s family - including famous daughter who starred on the show

"Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night!" she penned.

"Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event! Best date night!"

The actress displayed some of the impressive decor at the Burns Bash

There was also a touching moment in the video which saw Catherine place her hand on Michael's face as he turned towards her to smile for the camera.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.