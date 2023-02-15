Ant Anstead delivers heartwarming update on relationship with Renee Zellweger The British presenter and Bridget Jones actress have been dating for over 18 months

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger keep their romance out of the spotlight but the TV host couldn't resist gushing about his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

Ant, 43, took to Instagram with a sweet photo with his oldest daughter, Amelie, 19, but the caption also revealed his feelings for Renee, 53.

Alongside the image of the dad-of-three planting a kiss on the teen's forehead, Ant wrote: "I’m still an old romantic… happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life."

He then made reference to Renee, even sharing his nickname for her. "While today is reserved for Ren I’m lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on. Love you my 19 year valentines @amelieanstead."

Fans loved his message and commented: "Perfect example of how a daughter should be treated," and, "you are always a gentleman! It's so refreshing to see," while a third remarked: "Happy Valentine’s Day to Ant and Renee and family."

Ant wished both his daughter and his girlfriend Renee a happy Valentine's Day

While Renee doesn't have any children, Ant is a dad three times over. His oldest two children, Amelie and Archie, 17, live in England, while three-year-old, Hudson, resides in California. Ant shares him with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

He has been dating Renee since June 2021 after they met on his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

It's rare that the couple share photos of themselves, but Ant recently added a snapshot to social media which got fans talking.

Ant and Renee are very happy together

In the photo, Ant was embracing Renee and staring adoringly down at her. He captioned the post: "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights," and added a heart emoji and a kiss.

His social media followers adored the insight into their romance and also couldn't get over Renee's new dark hairdo.

