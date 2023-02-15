Selena Gomez inundated with support as she reflects on achieving 'dream' Selena Gomez was one of the many stars, also including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and others, appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue

Selena Gomez is just one of the many stars who have appeared on Vanity Fair's hotly-anticipated annual Hollywood issue, which celebrated 12 gamechangers shaping the industry.

The Only Murders in the Building star chose to look at her spookiest for the major shoot, which included a group photo alongside solo shots. Wearing her long brunette locks loose, the actress and singer rocked a black dress that featured a plunging neckline as leant back on a sofa for a sultry photo.

For her solo shots, Selena added a pop of color to the look, wearing a striking yellow PVC coat that brought out her blood-red nails and black and white chocker necklace.

In her caption, Selena explained how much the photoshoot meant to her, and how she had achieved one of her "dreams" by appearing on the cover.

The 30-year-old explained: "I remember being a little girl picking up these special editions of @vanityfair covers dreaming I would be a part of such a talented, inspiring, captivating, game-changing and wonderful group of actors/entertainers.

Selena looked gorgeous for her photoshoot

"@vanityfair thank you for making this girl's dream a reality. ALSO the coolest peeps to be with! @florencepugh @ana_d_armas Jonathan Majors @austinbutler PLUS more -details and link in @vanityfair bio."

The Hoolywood issue was launched by the publication back in 1995 as it approached its 100th issue, shedding light on some of the leading stars of Hollywood as well as rising talents. Some of the stars it has featured in the past have included Leonardo DiCaprio and Gwyneth Paltrow just as they were breaking into mainstream success.

Selena's fans were equally as supportive, with one enthusing: "So proud of you," alongside a string of flame emojis.

A second added: "You deserve this so much Sel, you are a credit to yourself and your family. You have created the most magical life with no handouts, we are so proud of you," while a third shared: "Selenaaaa, this photo is sooo perfect for a dark pop album. What a perfect aesthetic."

Selena has been enjoying a lot of recent success

Others shared their pride with plenty of heart emojis and complimentary messages.

Alongside Selena on the cover was Elvis star Austin Butler, No Time to Die's Ana de Armas, Black Widow actress Florence Pugh and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors.

Also featured on the cover were Keke Palmer, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Julia Garner, Regé-Jean Page, Emma Corrin, Hoyeon and Jeremy Allen White.

