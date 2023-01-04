Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez both love this fake tan - and now you can shop it for yourself

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian always has the most enviable golden tan, and if you want to emulate her glow this January (without jetting off on holiday) you’re in luck - the reality star’s tanning artist Isabel Alysa has now made her products available to shop online.

Most of the Hollywood A-list is already familiar with Isabel’s game-changing Dolce Glow tanning collection, but now it’s available to everyone and we’re putting our order in immediately.

The range includes two key products, a mousse and a mist. They both offer a buildable, streak-free and natural-looking tan in a selection of shades, with formulas that are fast-drying and aloe vera infused for added hydration.

Retailing at around $50 (£48) each, you can currently find them at Nordstrom and Revolve.

Dolce Glow self-tanning mist, $53/£49.56, Nordstrom

Dolce Glow self-tanning mousse, $51/£47.69, Nordstrom

Fake tan is notoriously tricky to get right but there are lots of happy customers, with one writing: “I’ve used every tanning product you could imagine. I am pretty blown away. This product blends VERY well. The color is beautiful. I love it. PS. I NEVER write reviews, so you know it’s good.”

While another says: “I’ve tried it all! Dolce glow has nailed this mousse! Green undertone which is my fave! Helps cancel out any orange. Fades so nice. Smells amazing.”

If you recognise Isabel’s name, that might be because she was recently onboard a super yacht with new BBFs Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham to ring in the new year. Naturally, both girls were wearing Dolce Glow and they looked beautifully bronzed.

Selena shared an Instagram photo with the caption: “Thanks @maisonvalentino for me and my angel’s dresses. Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!” As if we needed any more convincing…

