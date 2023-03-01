Chelsea Handler supported by fans following on-air criticism Chelsea Lately host Chelsea Handler was criticised on Fox News for not wanting children

Chelsea Handler often impresses fans with her upbeat attitude and birthday routine, which sees her skiing in sub-zero temperatures while wearing a bikini.

However, last week the star admitted that she doesn't want children, which led to criticism from Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on Fox News. However, the Chelsea Lately host had a classy response, as she shared a snap from her bikini slalom and playfully captioned the shot: "This one's for you, Tucker!"

Chelsea looked spectacular in the photo, showcasing her toned physique while styling out a bikini top that featured the Canadian and United States flags and a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms.

The star's followers had her back, and they lavished her with compliments, backing her in what she said and saying how gorgeous she looked.

One enthused: "Girl you're going to melt all that snow out there!!!! Too hot to handle!" while a second posted: "Childless and skiing! EPIC!"

A third added: "Awesome always and showing US her #GirlPower," and a fourth commented: "Would absolutely DIE to run into this babe on the slopes in Whistler, have a martini and a smoke, and talk about being childless by choice."

The comedian made her feelings known

Chelsea has spoken on numerous times about her decision to live a child-free life, reflecting how it helps her be a better auntie to her nieces and nephews.

Speaking on her Dear Chelsea podcast, she explained: "I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don't have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them."

"I look at it like this — because I don't have my own children, I'm able to send strangers to college. I'm able to support kids that I'll never meet, in countries that I'll never even visit. But I'm able to give so much because I don't have my own family and to me, that is my purpose."

She added: "I would be a [expletive] mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world."

