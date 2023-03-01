Ali Wentworth looks like a true model in stunning photograph that sparks reaction The The Parent Test host shared an epic throwback

Ali Wentworth has her fans doing a serious double take with her latest – stunning – photograph that she shared.

The star took a trip down memory lane in a new throwback she posted on Instagram, which left fans convinced she was truly meant to be a model.

So much so, that fans even had her confused for models such as Bridgitte Bardot and Paulina Porizkova, the latter of which was behind her fabulous, and transformative, make-up.

Ali took to Instagram to share the phenomenal portrait, inspired by having just read Paulina's new book, No Filter.

The sepia-hued photo sees her laying face down in bed, her head propped up on her hand, and she is wistfully staring away from the camera, her 90s-esque, glamorous make-up on full display. Adding to the 90s vibe of the portrait, she has her signature blonde locks styled in voluminous curls, reminiscent of yet another iconic model's hair, that of Pamela Anderson.

"@paulinaporizkov is incredibly talented in a multitude of ways. Just read her latest book 'No Filter,'" she endearingly wrote in her caption.

The star looks phenomenal

She added: "But she is also a make-up magician and fantastic photographer. A few years ago she transformed me into Bridgitte Bardot," along with the hashtag: "#WhenYouHaveAGirlfriendWhoCanMakeYouFeelLikeABombshell."

Paulina seemed to have remembered their make-up and photo session vividly, and replied in the comments section: "Good times. And great material to work with. Although getting you to stop clowning around and embrace your inner pouty babe was a little challenging."

Ali and Paulina are longtime friends

Ali's best friend, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, also wrote: "Wowza," alongside a string of fire emojis, plus fellow celeb Jennifer Grey simply added: "Wow," and Debra Messing doubled down with: "Wowwwwwwwww."

More followers of Ali kept up with the flood of compliments, writing: "OH MY GOD," and: "Omg. You look stunning," as well as: "Stunning photo and subject!!"

