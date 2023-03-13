Elton John and David Furnish reveal sons' heartbreak following sad loss: 'They are so upset' The couple are proud parents to sons Zachary and Elijah

Elton John and his husband David Furnish were left heartbroken following the devastating loss of their beloved pet dog, Marilyn.

Their sad loss had a particularly big impact on the couple's two boys, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, David explained: "[They] are so upset as well, they have not known life without Marilyn in it - she's been there for their whole lives."

He continued: "It will take some time to adapt. Having a bond with an animal is such a special thing. But we would never miss this event, it is the big one for Elton and I."

Last week, Elton and David paid an emotional tribute to their pet who passed away just days ahead of her 18th birthday. In a moving Instagram post, David penned: "A heartbreakingly sad farewell to our beautiful and gorgeous Marilyn, just shy of her 18th birthday [hands together and heart emoji]. She gave our family an abundance of joy and love.

David penned a moving tribute

"Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as companion to Elton's beloved cocker spaniel Arthur. Together they travelled the world with us - from backstage at Caesar's Palace to the gondolas of Venice. Life was never, ever dull with them charging around."

The Rocket Man hitmaker described how Marilyn watched over their two boys from day dot. He revealed: "Marilyn was like a sentry posted at the door when both Zachary and Elijah first came home from the hospital.

Proud dad David with sons Zachary and Elijah

"Instinctively she knew about the importance of their arrival, and lay directly under their prams keeping vigil. Occasionally, she'd pop her head up over the edge to check on their well-being, with her tail wagging away madly. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY who wasn't a part of the family got near those boys. She was a fiercely loyal and protective mother."

David and Elton – who have been together since 1993 – welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

The couple share regular family updates

Despite their jaw-dropping net worth, the doting dads insist their boys aren't spoilt. In an interview with The Guardian, Sir Elton said: "They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

