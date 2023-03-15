Alex Scott reveals impressively toned abs in daring crop top The Football Focus presenter also stars on Match of the Day…

Alex Scott is no stranger to a gruelling workout and on Tuesday, she was spotted showing off her impeccable gym-honed abs in her latest daring look.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Arsenal star, 38, looked sensational as she was captured in a candid moment sporting a skin-tight black crop top and matching blazer. The elegant top half was paired with chic black high-waisted trousers which exposed the brunette beauty's impressive stomach.

WATCH: Alex Scott looks gorgeous as she lounges in black swimwear

Loading the player...

As for her hair and makeup, Alex upped the ante with an on-trend slicked-back ponytail which was styled with a dramatic side parting. Her camera-ready face boasted fluttery fake eyelashes, nude lipstick and light touches of rosy blusher.

Alex is always documenting her gruelling workout

The football star also added a simple silver chain and a chunky gold ring to accessorise her stylish ensemble.

This wasn't the only dazzling look the TV presenter was spotted rocking this week as she also stepped out looking a million dollars for a night out at the London Football Awards on Monday.

TRENDING NOW: Jowita Przystal stuns in bikini as she breaks silence following 'split' from Giovanni Pernice

The sports pundit donned another all-black look, this time consisting of a waist-cinching corset-style top with tailored trousers and ultra-glam black court heels.

Alex looked incredible

As well as the corset, Alex's top had a sheer finish complete with clever black panelling around the neck and down the arms, giving a cut-out illusion.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't get enough of her unbelievable ensemble, which was shared on her Instagram account. One fan replied writing: "Slayed this look."

A second added: "Looking stunning." A third penned: "Every photo you look more stunning than the last."

WOW: Alex Scott is a total Bond girl in glittering thigh-split golden gown

MORE ALEX: Alex Scott stuns as she makes big change to her body – see photo

Captioning the post, Alex penned: "Award nights on Monday nights @thelfaofficial." Other photos in the post show the star posing with the captain of the Lionesses, Leah Williamson.

In other posts shared on her social media, Alex could be seen giving interviews on the red carpet, no doubt discussing the awards ahead, her successful career as a sportsperson and now favoured pundit on the BBC.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.