Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova stuns alongside rarely-seen mum in touching update

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has been working hard behind the scenes for her upcoming nationwide tour with boyfriend, Kai Widdrington.

And on Sunday, the professional dancer sweetly celebrated her mother in a touching update. Taking part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session, Nadiya revealed that her devoted mother has a huge part to play in the star's show.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old Ballroom champion posted a heartwarming snapshot of herself kissing her mother's cheek. Nadiya looked as flawless as ever wearing a red sweatshirt and a black leather bomber jacket. Her mum, Larisa, meanwhile, donned a chic beige jumper and a stylish leopard print scarf.

When asked, "Who will be designing the outfits for the show?" Nadiya revealed: "My mum is making my dresses… We designed and decided on everything together. My mum, @carolhoward3311 (who is the main person styling the show), @scottcoldwellcreative (choreographer and director of the show @nadiyaandkai) and myself."

The star shared a rare snap with her mum

Nadiya's surprising revelation comes after the blonde beauty enjoyed a special day out with her daughter, Mila. Stepping out in London, the mother-daughter duo showcased their unbreakable bond as they explored the busy streets while holding hands.

Mila was all bundled up, wearing a tan coat and a grey scarf and hat studded with tiny pearls.

Documenting their fun-filled day out, Nadiya shared a photo with the caption: "Great week rehearsing for the tour. And now some quality #motherdaughter time."

Kai and Nadiya found love on Strictly

Nadiya, who shares her daughter with her ex-fiancé Matija Skarabot, recently spoke to HELLO! about the special bond she shares with Mila. "This little person is building her own life slowly and she's busy, she has her dance classes and her after school clubs, she loves it all," she revealed.

"I think I miss her more than she misses me!"

Nadiya shares Mila with her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot

Touching on Mila's dancing aspirations, Nadiya went on to say: "Mila is going to dance school and she started the same way I did, with Latin and Ballroom and ballet."

"Mila is very creative and will definitely follow a creative path. Whatever she wants to do, as long as it makes her happy then I'll be happy."

