Christie Brinkley's dramatic beach selfie gets fans talking

Christie Brinkley has delighted fans with a series of dramatic photos which she posted to her Instagram on Wednesday night.

The 69-year-old, who recently announced a huge hair transformation only to go back on it a few days later, posted a selfie along with five other images of a dramatic sunset which she recently enjoyed at a beach.

The American model also posted a panoramic clip of her drinking in the impressive sight, which can be seen in the video below.

Next to her photos, the former face of CoverGirl penned: "The magnificent sunset tonight was like 10 different sunsets all rolled into one!... As usual I made a wish on the first star I saw tonight for peace on earth."

Christie's followers reacted in their droves to her beautiful set of images, leading to her comments becoming a collage of "so gorgeous," "stunning," and numerous red love heart emojis. But some people were moved to pen even longer comments as a result of the Michigan-born actress and entrepreneur's post.

"Being a landscape photographer, I truly appreciate what Mother Nature brings us every day…beautiful pastel colored skies…" wrote one person.

Christie's beach selfie at sunset

Another penned: "The nature canvas. The purest, most beautiful, everchanging gift of perfection that our eyes can see. It saddens me how so many have lost their sense of it. Beautiful captures @christiebrinkley."

"You've really inspired me to think about nature and our impact," said a third individual. "Your [sic] a true inspiration to me."

Another of Christie's amazing photos

Meanwhile, a fourth person cheekily added: "Beautiful! And the sky looks okay also."

Christie took to Instagram again on Thursday, and seemingly in response to all the extra love that her post was generating, added an additional important message to the end of her caption. "PS," it read, "Let’s all take extra good care of our beautiful Mother Earth."

