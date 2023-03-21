Dianne Buswell shows off incredible flexibility in stunning new video

Strictly star Dianne Buswell seriously impressed fans on Tuesday with her phenomenal flexibility.

Taking to Instagram, the flame-haired professional dancer shared a video clip of herself balancing on one leg whilst performing a series of challenging yoga poses.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell shows off her incredible flexibility

In the quirky clip, Dianne could be seen swooping down to pick up her morning coffee, before taking a well-deserved sip and smiling for the camera.

For the playful video update, the 33-year-old TV star donned a sheer crop top adorned with a wavy black and white pattern and neon green exposed seams. She teamed her top with a pair of comfortable black leggings and opted to wear her locks in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Dianne at the BAFTA Film Awards

"Multitasking at its finest. Coffee and yoga 2 of my favourite things [laughing emoji] yocoffe. What are two of your fav things that you would combine?" Dianne penned in her caption.

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the star's post, with one writing: "This is actually so cool!!! Love it," whilst a second noted: "Ok I know what I'm going to try and do!"

"OMG I could never ahahha my balance is awful," chimed in a third, and a fourth simply added: "Why do I want to try this, I've just done two of the movement flows from your book as a cool down to a workout and it felt so good THANK YOU."

The duo found love on Strictly

Dianne's post comes after she and her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, put their Sussex home on the market. The property is currently being listed for £1.35million, just two years after the lovebirds snapped up the rural bolthole.

In an interview with Women's Health, Dianne revealed that the couple have plans of starting a family at some stage. "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."

The smitten duo found love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

