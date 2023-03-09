Jane McDonald is a vision in colour-clashing dress as she makes envy-inducing announcement Cruising star Jane McDonald has been avoiding the cold British weather

Jane McDonald is always off on an adventure, and while Britain was covered in snow, the former Loose Women star appeared to be in sunnier climates.

She couldn't help but poke a little bit of fun at her fans, informing them about the warm weather she was currently experiencing, all while wearing a show-stopping outfit. The presenter looked stunning in the bold fashion choice that carried shades of pink, green, and blue, while featuring plenty of gorgeous floral patterns.

"I hear it's snowing back home, ever so sorry, she told her followers. "It's flipping hot here, I tell you. I know I'm rubbing it in, but we're somewhere lush, gorgeous, green and beautiful. Can't wait until you see it."

She echoed the sentiments in her caption, saying: "I hear it's snowing at home… it's not here! (Sorry!) Filming somewhere lush and stunningly beautiful today!"

She highlighted the differences between her filming location and back home by adding a snowflake and snowman emoji next to ones featuring a sun and palm tree.

Jane rocked an incredible outfit for her announcement

Her fanbase were far from offended by her light teasing and wished her well, with one writing: "Wish I was there! Love the dress," while celebrity superfan Olly Alexander added: "Lovely Jane."

A third shared: "Loving the dress Jane looking forward to seeing your next trip soon," and a fourth commented: "Jane you look gorgeous. Can't wait to see where you are in the world."

The 59-year-old has been teasing fans with insights into her latest adventure, and last week, as she shared an update, she almost found herself lost for words.

The presenter is enjoying some sunny weather

Jane's video didn't give much away for where she might be filming, with her video being shot in front of a beige curtain on a wood-panelled floor.

The presenter looked as fashionable as ever, as she rocked a stunning leopard-print shirt, alongside a pair of shorts and a snazzy pair of trainers.

Her stunning brunette locks were styled in her signature style and she wore bright makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Although in the video she didn't immediately find her words, she had no issue in her caption, posting: "I'm filming in a stunning location this week. I can't wait to share where I am with you… watch this space!!"

