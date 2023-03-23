Goldie Hawn shares intimate glimpse into bedroom with Kurt Russell at multi-million dollar home Goldie has been in a relationship with Kurt for over 40 years

Goldie Hawn has given fans a rare glimpse into her bedroom with Kurt Russell after sharing a video in which she attempts to give her pet pup a kiss.

In the video, her puppy sits on its haunches on the couple's four-poster bed on top of a crisp white comforter. The bed's posts were draped in white chiffon curtains, while the bedroom's walls were covered in a dreamy blue and white wallpaper that gave the appearance of a cloudy blue sky, and furniture included a chic rustic white dresser.

Goldie and Kurt have an impressive property portfolio, with homes in Manhattan, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, where this appears to have been taken.

"Kiss someone you love today… dogs count," Goldie, 77, captioned the post, and daughter Kate Hudson was quick to comment with the laughing-crying emojis.

In the video, which you can see below, Goldie showered praise on the dog who was not interested in the affection at all.

Goldie and Kurt, 72, have five pups, and in late 2020 Goldie shared a picture of the crew hanging together in the kitchen. But a month later, she revealed they had one more addition to the family, as she shared a picture of a labrador puppy.

"Look what Santa rescued for me Introducing Roy Hawn Russell,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding up the cute pup. Roy is the name Goldie's character, Joanna, guessed her 'son' is called after she is quizzed by onscreen 'husband' – and real-life partner, Kurt, who played Dean in the hit 1987 film Overboard.

Kurt and Goldie have a big crew of pets

In the film Joanna loses her memory and carpenter Dean tries to brainwash her into believing that she is his wife, Annie, and the mother of his four sons.

Goldie and Kurt met on the set of their 1984 film Swing Shift and have been together over 40 years.The couple have raised a brood of offspring including Oliver and Kate, from Goldie's first marriage to Bill Hudson, Kurt's son, Boston, from a previous relationship and their shared son, Wyatt.

