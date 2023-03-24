Emma Willis pens cheeky message for husband Matt following baby bump photos The presenter and the former Busted star have three children…

Emma Willis could not be more loved up with her husband of 14 years, Matt Willis and on Thursday, the star had a cheeky message for her beau.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV presenter, 47, reshared a fabulous photo of Matt posing against a dramatic red backdrop which he posted to reveal that he and his former band Busted are reuniting to mark 20 years of the band.

Emma and Matt married in 2008

Emma simply penned: "Fit," alongside the image of her husband who looked incredibly dapper in a black suit and white vest. He also added two gold chains to his stylish ensemble. Captioning the post, Matt wrote: "Here we go!!! #busted20."

The flirty update came just after the brunette beauty shared a never-before-seen photo of her bare baby bump for fans on social media on Tuesday.

The star reflected on motherhood

Emma posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram feed, one of which showed her admiring two throwback images of her then-blossoming tummy as she sported a strapless black bra and a tiny crop top.

In the image, Emma was also captured looking at an impressive alternative modelling shot she had taken when she was just a teenager which saw her posing up a storm in a sultry black lace bodice.

Emma and Matt are doting parents

Emma and Matt are the doting parents to three children, Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and Trixie, six. Reflecting on motherhood, Emma said: "I think [having children] is the most empowering thing that I've ever done. It's something that fills you with dread and worry while it’s happening, but when you look back at what your body has done and what it creates, it just absolutely blows me away."

The heartfelt insight sparked a sweet reaction among friends and fans of the star, with celebrity pals Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore and Oti Mabuse.

One follower replied: "You are a stunning, pure and beautiful woman," alongside a pink love heart. A second added: "This is amazing @emmawilliisofficial, strong women together."

