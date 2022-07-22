Emma Willis sparks sweet fan reaction with rare snap of husband Matt and son Ace The presenter is a mum-of-three

Emma Willis treated fans to a rare glimpse inside her sun-drenched Ibiza family holiday alongside her husband Matt and ten-year-old son Ace.

Taking to her Instagram, the Voice presenter shared a seriously cute photograph showing Matt giving Ace a piggyback around the swimming pool. Showcasing their sweet father-son bond, the duo donned matching coral-hued swimming shorts.

With the family enjoying some downtime in Ibiza, the pair similarly rocked a gorgeous, honey-hued suntan. Ten-year-old Ace moreover melted hearts with his beautiful platinum blonde "surfer hair".

Re-posting the snap on his personal Instagram Stories, Matt revealed that their stylish matching trunks are actually made from recycled plastic collected by the local fishermen of the Mediterranean Sea.

Matt and Ace opted for matching swim shorts

Emma captioned her candid post: "My boys", followed by two red heart emojis.

Her fans raced to the comments section to express their support with one writing: "Love the matching shorts!", whilst a second penned: "He has the most beautiful hair".

A third remarked: "Gorgeous, gorgeous. I hope you have had the best time xx" and a fourth added: "Growing up too quick Emma! Have a fab holiday! X"

The duo spent some quality time at the beach

Emma's heartwarming post comes after she treated fans to a candid couple’s photo alongside Matt. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old shared a radiant snap of the duo enjoying a relaxing beach day. The mum-of-three completed her outfit with a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses and allowed her natural beachy waves to fall elegantly across her face.

Matt, 39, was all smiles as he cosied up to his stunning wife. The musician showed off his impressive physique and treated fans to a snippet of his 'A' tattoo dedicated to his eldest son, Ace. The dad-of-three accessorized with a pair of blue polaroid sunglasses and a camo-print cap.

Emma and Matt tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. Aside from Ace, the couple are also proud parents to Isabella, 13, and six-year-old Trixie. In a bid to protect their privacy, the pair keep their children's faces hidden from social media.

