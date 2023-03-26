GMA's George Stephanopoulos shares personal career update amid unexplained absence from show The ABC journalist has been absent from the program all week

George Stephanopoulos has been noticeably missing from Good Morning America over the last week, although he hasn't explained where he has been as of yet.

However, this week, the GMA star made a rare post on his Instagram feed, revealing some very personal career news.

In the video below, a trailer for George's much-anticipated documentary film, Pretty Baby, was shared.

Pretty Baby features George's good friend, Brooke Shields, and was produced by his and wife Ali Wentworth's production company, Bedby8productions.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos shared the trailer for Pretty Baby - made by his production company

In the caption, he wrote: "“I’m amazed that I survived any of it.” #PrettyBaby tells the moving story of @BrookeShields discovering and embracing her own identity and agency as she was sexualized while coming of age and rising to stardom. Produced by our production company, @bedby8productions and @MatadorContent for @ABCNewsStudios, #PrettyBaby is out April 3 on Hulu."

Pretty Baby was debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will be available to watch on Hulu on April 3.

The documentary was promoted by George's colleagues at GMA earlier in the year, with Lara Spencer reading out a description of it on the show.

George Stephanopoulos is good friends with Brooke Shields

"Pretty Baby looks at Brooke growing up in the public eye while reflecting on a society that 'objectifies women and girls'," she said.

Lara added that in it, Brooke then looks back on her career "discovering and embracing her own identity and agency".

Speaking with People ahead of the documentary's release, Brooke confessed: "There's a lot in the documentary they did not know about." She revealed she landed herself into some trouble with her teenage daughters,Grier, 16, and Rowan, 15, as a result, explaining: "They were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

The documentary includes the bombshell revelation that she was sexually assaulted three decades ago by a powerful Hollywood executive.

With both George and Ali being so close to Brooke, the documentary was no doubt an emotional experience for them all to make.

The celebrity couple often share photographs with Brooke on social media, and their families are incredibly close. The pair have been married since 2001 and live in New York City with their youngest daughter Harper, 17.

George has been absent from GMA for a week

The pair are also parents to firstborn Elliott, 20, who is away at college. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

