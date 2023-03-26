Carol Vorderman stuns fans with unexpected new look The former Countdown presenter made a special announcement

Carol Vorderman delighted fans on Saturday with a very special career announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter shared a photo of herself looking worlds apart from her usual glamorous self.

Ditching her figure-hugging wardrobe staples, the mother-of-two could be seen wearing a pair of navy cargo trousers, a bright red T-shirt and a taupe-hued overshirt.

Shedding a light on her latest venture, Carol penned in her caption: "If you saw @itvtakeaway then you'll know I'm on @imacelebrity South Africa... OMG I hope you like the series."

Carol shared a new update

She went on to say: "I'm A Celebrity… South Africa will start at the end of April on ITV1 and ITVX. You'll have a laugh anyway."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "That's brilliant! We will be watching and cheering you on," while a second noted: "Yes queen Carol!!!"

"Team Carol," commented a third, and a fourth added: "Buzzzinggg!! Did not know this was happening until now! Happy days!"

Carol will be joined by the likes of Corrie star Helen Flanagan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell and Shaun Ryder.

Carol with her two children on the red carpet

The TV stars will be competing against one another in the hope of becoming the very first I'm A Celebrity Legend. The highly anticipated show is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

Carol's latest update comes after the presenter pulled out all the stops at Cheltenham Festival. Embracing the spring weather, the 62-year-old rocked a tight pair of brown leather trousers for the event, which she teamed with a belted, tailored coat, knee-high brown boots and a khaki hat with a brown trim.

The presenter at the races

The star's long blonde locks flowed loosely past her shoulders and Carol looked so stylish as she beamed for the camera, sticking to her classic smoky eye makeup with a light touch of rosy blusher and glossy lipstick.

In a separate photo shared to Instagram, Carol posed with her rarely-seen son, Cameron. The mother-son duo appeared in high spirits as they made the most of their day out at the races.

