What to know about Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey's personal life with boyfriend DDG

The star of The Little Mermaid and one-half of Chloe x Halle is Princess Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake

Halle Bailey is on the precipice of A-list stardom with the imminent release of the highly anticipated live action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, in which she stars as Princess Ariel.

Ever since plans to remake the 1989 classic were confirmed in 2016, it instantly generated a lot of buzz, from positive and negative reactions to the actress' casting to doubt and scrutiny over yet another remake.

After the film's world premiere on May 8 – it officially hits theaters May 26 – in Los Angeles, Deadline now reports it is tracking for a projected "$110M 4-day opening over Memorial Day weekend." Now, with Halle's professional life sky-rocketing, what is going on in her personal life?

What is Halle Bailey's claim to fame?

Halle was born on March 27, 2000, in Mableton, Georgia, and together with her older sister and musical partner Chloe Bailey – the two are each half of their group Chloe x Halle – she started writing her own music at an early age. They launched their YouTube with a cover of Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" when they were 11 and 13, and later went viral for the cover of the singer's "Pretty Hurts." They also ventured into acting at an early age, with minor roles in Disney productions, though The Little Mermaid is Halle's first big acting role.

The two sisters made their professional debut with the EP Sugar Symphony in 2016, and they were also featured as the opening act for the European leg of Beyoncé's Formation World Tour the same year. In 2016 they signed a five-year contract with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, and were quickly hailed as the star's prodigies.

The singer turned actress has been nominated for five Grammy awards; in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album (for their sophomore album The Kids Are Alright), and in 2021 for Best Progressive R&B Album (Ungodly Hour), Best R&B Song ("Do It"), and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Wonder What She Thinks of Me").

Is Halle Bailey dating?

Halle is in a relationship with rapper DDG, 25, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. They first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together.

They confirmed their relationship later in March of 2022, when he posted a sweet tribute to the star on Instagram. Since then they have attended several events together, including the most recent Vanity Fair Oscars after party, a year after they first confirmed their relationship.

The rapper opened up about his girlfriend to People, telling the outlet of her upcoming role as Ariel: "I'm very proud of her. And I'm just happy to see it," adding: "I feel like sometimes I'm even more excited than anybody else. Just seeing it and seeing everything that she dreamed of coming to life, it's really dope."

Who is DDG?

DDG was raised in Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from International Tech Academy as valedictorian of his class in 2015, which inspired the title of his 2019 debut album, Valedictorian.

He briefly attended Central Michigan University for his undergraduate studies before pursuing a career in music full time. He also got his start on YouTube, and though in 2018 he signed with Epic Records, in 2020, he founded his own record label, Zooted Music.

How did Halle Bailey and DDG meet?

Appearing on Essence's September/October 2022 cover story, Halle revealed that the two officially met through social media when her now boyfriend reached out to her, though she had already been a fan of his.

She said: "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," adding: "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me – and the rest is history."

