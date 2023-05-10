Maya Jama looks incredible in her bra as she poses for daring video

Maya Jama has just returned from one incredibly sunny break, but the hard-working presenter is already returning to her day job - and she's looking absolutely gorgeous.

The Love Island host took to her Instagram Stories to show her getting ready for work and her glam team were all around her making sure she looked picture-perfect. The 28-year-old was posing in a black trousers and just a bra, which highlighted her incredibly toned physique and abs. As you can see in the clip below, Maya had her hair done by her team as she added a little shimmy to the proceedings.

WATCH: Maya Jama poses in her bra for sensual video

"Striaght back to werk," she commented in the caption, before adding the nails emoji.

Maya has been turning heads on her Instagram feed as of late, as she headed to Thailand where she styled out a series of beautiful bikini looks.

LOOK: Maya Jama dazzles in daring mini skirt and knee-high boots

One particularly gorgeous photo showed Maya modelling a baby pink bikini featuring high-waisted briefs. Another enviable holiday photo saw the presenter donning a white crochet dress layered over black swimwear.

In a lengthy caption, she reflected on the need for her break where she able to just focus on healthy living, sharing: "The loveliest week with no badness. Just beautiful weather, healthy stuff, bare skin, meditation and massage."

Maya looked stunning in her post

She explained how she had previously wouldn't "listen to her body" especially when it came to what she ate and how much she slept and she also commented on how she felt travelling solo.

Maya shared plenty of stunning photos from her time away, and in one stunning clip she posed in a tiny pink two-piece, doing a little shimmy to show off the devillish item in its full glory.

The bikini top featured two incredibly thin strings that she tied around her neck, while she revealed how good she was feeling on her trip away. "The healthiest & most at peace I've ever felt tbh," she commented.

In a follow-up snap, Maya revealed that her astounding piece of swimwear was from Strait the Label, as she added: "That bikini is from my honey @strait.thelabel. She's launching sooon."

Maya Jama looked beautiful in a pink bikini on her restorative holiday

We were extremely jealous looking at Maya's luxe holiday destination with an expansive pool with beautiful mosiac-styled tiles with an indoor gym and pool that expanded into the outdoors.

Her bathroom came fully equipped with a stylish bathrobe alongside plenty of oils and shampoos in order to keep her looking as godess-like as she normally does.

PHOTOS: Jet-setting Maya Jama is a total goddess in fitted white corset in Hong Kong

LOOK: Maya Jama dances in Prada crop top and sporty hotpants - watch

Maya had also enjoyed the weather as she made sure to catch the rays as she sunbathed in a gorgeous black bikini. The sizzling presenter looked perfectly relaxed as she lounged on a yellow towel with her eyes closed.

Her black fabric bikini also looked stunning as she wore it over just one shoulder, and allowed a glimpse of her toned, and tanned, shoulders. "Fried," she captioned the stunning photo.

Check out some of Maya's best bikini looks below!

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.