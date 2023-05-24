Priscilla Presley makes show of support for Lisa Marie's twin daughters amid bittersweet milestone following family legal battle

Now that Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough have put their legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate behind them, Priscilla is focusing on her family more than ever.

Most recently, the matriarch made sure she was there to support her other granddaughters, twins Harper and Finley, Lisa Marie's 14-year-old girls with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Over the weekend, the twins hit a big milestone, graduating middle school, and they had both their father and their grandmother by their side as they went through the bittersweet moment without their mom, who died at age 54 on January 12th.

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

MORE: Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's legal battle isn't the only Presley feud – a look back

In photos shared by Page Six, Priscilla is seen walking separately from the group, while Michael, who was recently granted full custody of the girls, walked by their side.

The girls have undergone quite the transformation since they were last seen at a public appearance, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Presley women were honored in June of 2022 amid the release of the Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler as the late King of Rock and Roll.

MORE: Priscilla Presley's staggering net worth compared to granddaughter Riley Keough's amid million-dollar legal battle

One of them has traded her brunette hair for bright, platinum blonde tresses, while the other twin has dyed hers a similar dark red hue to her grandmothers, and added some blunt bangs too.

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Marie with Riley, Priscilla and twins Harper and Finley

Riley was not seen at the event, and instead over the weekend she was pictured attending the Dior Cruise 2023 show in Mexico City on Saturday, May 20th, the day the graduation took place.

MORE: Priscilla Presley gives rare update on million-dollar-legal battle with Riley Keough and where their relationship stands

MORE: Priscilla Presley says Elvis Presley would say 'you are me' of Austin Butler's portrayal of him

Their graduation comes days after Priscilla and the twins' half-sister Riley settled their ongoing dispute over Lisa Marie's estate, The Promenade Trust, which was brought about after the latter contested a 2016 amendment Lisa Marie made to her will, which made the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, as opposed to her grandmother and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee of The Promenade Trust.

© Photo: Getty Images The Presley women in 2022

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 20, Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun told Judge Lynn Scaduto: "The parties would like to report that they've reached a settlement."

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, and the attorneys for both of the parties said they plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement. Per CNN: "The judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing in the case for August 4."

© Getty Riley was seen attending the latest Dior show in Mexico over the weekend

Outside of the courthouse, CNN reports Priscilla's attorney said: "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," and Justin Gold, Riley's attorney, told the outlet "she is very content."

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of the late King of Rock, and Graceland – the home that he bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and that today generates millions of dollars per year in revenue – is included in her estate. Also at stake was a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which since 2016 was meant to go to Riley, and also contributes to the millions of dollars the Presley estate generates each year.

Scroll below for more photos of the Presley family.

© Getty The three Presley women appeared to be tight-knit while attending events for the late singer's biopic

© Getty Priscilla has maintained her relationship with Riley is still "fine"

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Marie was married to Harper and Finley's dad Michael from 2006 until 2016, though they briefly reunited prior to her passing

The twins were born in 2008

© Getty Riley and Lisa Marie, plus the twins, in 2017

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.