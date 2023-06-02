Salma Hayek goes au naturel for filter-free bedroom photo

Salma Hayek embraced her natural beauty with a fresh-faced bedroom photo she shared on Instagram on Friday.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, 56, looked radiant in a cream robe tied loosely around her waist with a thigh split and frayed sleeves adding a boho edge. Embracing what appears to be a holiday location, Salma ditched makeup and showed off her flawless natural complexion with her hair left loose in beautiful waves.

© Instagram Salma rocked no makeup and a bed robe in her latest Instagram photo

She stood in a bedroom decorated with orange floor tiles, a wooden side table and a green velvet footstool positioned at the end of the bed.

"Thank God it’s Friday! Bendito sea Dios que es viernes!" the Mexican-born actress captioned the relaxed photo, which was met with an outpouring of compliments from her followers. "Beauty," one simply wrote, while another added: "This is when you look the most beautiful." A third remarked: "Look at you, you’re a vision."

This comes after she was spotted looking very different in season six of Black Mirror. Although she playing herself, Salma had a whole new look in the trailer for the episode 'Joan is Awful' rocking sleek black hair with chunky blonde highlights around her face.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "An average woman [played by Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy] is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek."

© Netflix The actress stars in Black Mirror season six with blonde highlights

While Salma often looks glamorous for red carpet appearances or movie roles, she doesn't shy away from more low-key beauty looks while relaxing off-screen with her husband Francois-Henri.

The couple have been married since 2009 and together share one daughter, Valentina. He is also a father to Mathilde, Francois, and Augustin who he shares with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek has been married to François Henri Pinault since 2009

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Salma acknowledged a public misconception: that she had married Francois-Henri, the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, for his money.

"You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way.

© MICHELE CROSERA The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star previously opened up about her "magical" husband

"And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" she said.

