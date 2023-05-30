Nina Warhurst hits out at BBC Breakfast viewer over criticism about appearance

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has hit out at a viewer who critcised a dress she wore on the show on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter responded to a tweet that read: "Oh dear Nina! That sporty dress is a HUGE mistake! You look like an entertainer at a kids birthday party!"

In her response, Nina quipped: "Good to know it wasn't just a small mistake. Unkind comments should always be enhanced with CAPITAL LETTERS AND MULTIPLE EXCLAMATION MARKS!!!"

The 42-year-old was met with a heap of supportive comments from her followers, who were quick to compliment the star.

One person wrote: "Nina I honestly thought you looked lovely this morning. As my Mother used to say if you can't say anything nice say nothing at all," while another added: "I thought you looked lovely as usual. I love the way you manage people who insult you. I love watching you on BBC Breakfast!"

Nina isn't afraid to hit back at social media trolls who criticse her online. Back in April, the business presenter responded to a viewer who said she was "wearing a pathetic grin" and asked if she had any "bright, sunny news" to report on.

Nina replied: "Love this. 'Can you be brighter and sunnier? I'll start by throwing some personal insults your way.' Have a lovely day, Stephen."

In the same month, she critcised a viewer who posted a negative comment about her hair on Twitter. Responding to the online troll, who said she looked "a mess" and asked her to "do something" with her hair, Nina wrote: "Women who do this to women. Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol. Apart from anything else I can't bear inaccuracies - I think we can all agree my hair looked [heart hands emoji]."

Fellow BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was quick to show her support for her colleague in the comments section, writing: "It looked fab x."

BBC Breakfast viewers will be seeing less of Nina in the coming weeks as she is expected to take a break from the show for maternity leave.

The journalist, who shares two boys with her husband Ted, is expecting her third child. Her new baby is due to arrive sometime this summer.

Commenting on her latest tweet, fans were quick to share their well wishes. One person wrote: "Take no notice Nina. You always look lovely and are such a natural presenter. Enjoy your maternity leave when it's time," while another added: "All the best with the imminent due baby Nina. I bet the early morning starts on the sofa are just a warmup for what’s coming next."

Nina and her husband Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer, have been married since 2014. The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

