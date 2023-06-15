Victoria Beckham has the sweetest reaction to Harper and David's father-daughter date night

If it's one thing that's for sure, it's that Harper and David Beckham are father-daughter goals after they were spotted at Harry Styles' concert in Wembley last night, doting mum Victoria certainly agrees.

Taking to social media to react to the sweet father-daughter date night, the former Spice Girl shared two photos of the adorable night out. The first reaction, shared to her Instagram Stories was the clip of Harper and David singing away to the former One Direction band member, dressing in bright pink cowboy hats and matching feather boas.

Harper Beckham enjoys date night with dad David

Alongside the video - which was originally posted by David - VB posted an emoji of herself surrounded by love hearts. Shen then posted an unseen snap of the father-daughter duo wearing novelty glasses in their seats. Harper rocked a pair of cherry lenses whilst David's pair were shaped like watermelons - incredibly apt for the occasion!

Harper and David looked closer than ever in the sweet snap and cuddled up tightly as they beamed for the camera. It wasn't just VB who couldn't get enough of the heartfelt updates, fans also shared their reaction in the comments section of the video. "Love their relationship, she's a real daddy's girl and he's totally besotted with her. Her school friends must be sooo jealous!!" one fan penned.

The father-daughter duo have the sweetest bond

A second added: "If Becks ain’t the father of the year then there is something wrong..," alongside two laughing emojis. A third wrote: "Lovely father and daughter relationship," alongside a red love heart emoji. In a sweet moment captured on video, David leaned in to give his daughter a kiss on the lips, perfectly timed with the lyric "I can't get you off my mind." It's safe to say the pair have the closest relationship!

When she's not having the best time with her celebrity parents, she's turning heads in a fabulous new look - and with a fashion designer as a mum, who could blame her? Her latest fashionista number saw her sporting a stunning silk dress adorned with a cream lace trim and a strappy neckline. The mini A-lister added her own cool touch to the outfit by pairing it with Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'Lot 28 of 50' trainers.

Harper's limited edition designer footwear comes from the exclusive 'Dear Summer' collection, a follow-up to the late Virgil Abloh's initial Nike Dunk collaboration in 2019. With only 50 pairs made, prices for these funky kicks range anywhere from £450 to £800.