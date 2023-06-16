Lauren Sanchez turns up the heat in sizzling new look as she flashes $2.5 million engagement ring

Lauren Sanchez was all smiles as she flashed her stunning diamond engagement ring during a visit to Monaco this week with her fiance Jess Bezos.

Wearing a bright orange sundress with a plunging neckline, Lauren and Jeff held hands and packed on the PDA as they made their way onto a boat with friends. Once situated, Lauren was snapped affectionately running her hand over Jeff's head as she relaxed and extended her arms to soak up the sun - and allow the ring, worth a reported $2.5 million, to sparkle in the rays.

© Backgrid Lauren's ring is estimated to be worth over $2.5million

Lauren's three children accompanied them on the outing: 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzales, from her previous marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzales., and two younger children, Evan Whitesell, 17, and Eleanor Whitesell, 15, from her marriage to Patrick Whitesell, the executive

The newly-engaged pair have been making the most of their time in Portofino, and earlier in the week, arrived in style via helicopter on the Koru's remarkable $75 million support vessel, complete with a helipad.

© Backgrid Lauren's three children joined them

As the third wealthiest individual globally, Jeff is no stranger to extravagant vacations. However, this summer is bound to be one for the books after he proposed to Lauren aboard his luxurious superyacht. The proposal took place off the coast of Cannes, where they were enjoying a Mediterranean adventure on the inaugural voyage of the Koru. With a length of 417 feet and a height of 230 feet, the Koru is one of the world's largest sailing yachts.

Lauren, 53, is a news anchor, TV host and entertainment reporter, and said 'yes' to Jeff's proposal earlier in 2023. The couple first took their relationship public back in January 2019 after 59-year-old Jeff split from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. They were married for 25 years and share four children together.

© Backgrid Jeff and Lauren have been exploring Europe

At the time, Lauren was also in the midst of a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick. The former entertainment reporter and news anchor has known her soon-to-be husband for several years, and the two had been photographed together at different entertainment-related events as far back as 2016.

Together with Jeff they have launched the Bezos Earth Fund, through which the billionaire promised $10 billion to fighting climate change and protecting the natural world, in 2020; Lauren is co-chair of the organization.

Jeff and Lauren met in 2016

Lauren called Jeff the "man of my dreams" in a lengthy tribute posted to honor his birthday in January. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come."

She concluded in Spanish with: "Te amo con todo mi corazón," meaning, "I love you with all my heart."