Gwen Stefani reveals exciting adventure for three boys as she talks 'weird' change with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, are having the best time on their trip to London with their father and Gwen's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The three boys were whisked away by their dad for a fun summer trip, and Gwen revealed just how happy the children are to be back in the country.

The singer appeared on the British morning talk show, Lorraine, on Tuesday to promote her new single, True Babe, and spoke about her sons' latest adventure and also shared their reactions to having a famous mom.

When asked if her boys think that they have the "coolest mother in the world", Gwen jokingly replied: "Yeah they do, actually. No, I'm just joking!

"Absolutely not. They're just like, 'That's my mom,' and they love me and I love them," she said, before revealing that she accompanied them on a visit to Primrose Hill in The Regent's Park.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gavin Rossdale on Instagram on June 2023 with his three sons with Gwen Stefani during their visit to London

"They are here actually, right now," said Gwen, who was married to Gavin from 2002 until 2016. "I saw them over in Primrose Hill in the park and they're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!'

"It's been so long since we've all been here, with the pandemic and everything going on. It feels like time just fast-forwarded."

© Getty Images Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani were married from 2002 until 2016

While chatting to host Lorraine Kelly, Gwen also spoke about the "weird" change ahead for her and her husband Blake Shelton now that he has stepped down as a judge on The Voice.

"He's not going to be there so it's going to be really weird but hopefully it will give me a chance to win, so there's that," Gwen joked.

© getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met while judging contestants on The Voice

Back in October, Blake released a statement about his departure after a 12-year run on the show, saying: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season."

He went on to thank some special people: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

© Getty Images Blake Shelton stepped down as a judge on The Voice after 12 years

Gwen and Blake met while coaching contestants on the NBC show in 2014 and began dating the following year. After a five-year relationship, they got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home.

Opening up about his relationship with Gwen, Blake previously told People: "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and that I lean on in my personal life and that's all really that matters."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2021

The country music star went on to say: "Just knowing that you're married, for me, it literally makes me feel settled. But nothing's really changed, I guess it's just more of a state of mind."

The couple split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma.