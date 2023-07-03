Stacey Dooley often shares heartwarming photos alongside her baby daughter Minnie, whom she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton, but away from her life as a busy mum, the TV star has more exciting news to share with her fans.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion will be back on screens soon for a second series of her hugely popular documentary series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

The first batch of episodes saw the filmmaker head Stateside to meet families who live unconventional lives. In series one, Stacey met a family who has a nine-year-old daughter who uploads gun content on YouTube as well as a couple with a 37-year age gap.

The second series promises more of the same and will explore deeper into the different attitudes surrounding relationships, parenting, and money. More information about where and who Stacey will be visiting will be revealed in the coming months and the series will land on UKTV Play and the W channel in 2024.

Meanwhile, Stacey's exciting TV news comes soon after she shared a photo alongside her daughter Minnie out on a stroll over the weekend. The mother-of-one looked super chic in baggy jeans and a relaxed-fit blazer with funky shades. Stacey held up a peace sign as she pushed her daughter in her pram in her other hand. Cool mum alert!

Stacey and Kevin have been loving being hands-on parents since welcoming Minnie in January, but judging by Stacey's TV update and Kevin's touring, the couple has been keeping extremely busy in all avenues of their lives!

However, Kevin recently revealed he's planning on reducing his work schedule so that he can be at home more in the coming months with their baby daughter.

Explaining his hectic schedule to Digital Spy, the professional dancer said: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain.

"By the time I finish in mid-July, it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

He added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."