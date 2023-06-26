Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's daughter Minnie is a 'tiny dancer' in adorable video

Minnie Dooley is already taking after her former Strictly Come Dancing dad

Stacey Dooley and her daughter Minnie enjoyed Elton John's Glastonbury set from the comfort of their home on Sunday night and couldn't help but share the most adorable video with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter, who welcomed her first child with partner Kevin Clifton earlier this year, shared a brief clip, which you can watch below, showing Minnie's cute feet dancing to Elton's Tiny Dancer hit.

Stacey Dooley’s daughter Minnie is a ‘tiny dancer’ in adorable video

"Our tiny dancer, @kevinclifton," she simply wrote alongside the video with a teary-eyed emoji.

Whilst Minnie is still too young to be hitting the dancefloor, she could soon be learning a step or two as professional dancer dad Kevin has revealed he is taking a break from work to care for her.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley often shares updates about baby Minnie

Kevin has been touring the country with his dance shows since he and Stacey welcomed Minnie back in January and is now ready to become a stay-at-home dad for the rest of the year.

"It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain," he told Digital Spy.

© Shutterstock Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed their first child in January this year

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

He added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."

© Instagram Kevin Clifton will stay at home for the rest of the year to care for baby Minnie

Whilst Kevin has been busy with dance commitments, Stacey has also been touring the country celebrating the publication of her new book, Are You Really OK?

The 36-year-old has travelled all over the country with her daughter alongside her – something that at times hasn't been easy for the star.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

Opening up about her struggles recently on Instagram, Stacey told her fans: "I'm so sorry I can't stop and properly hang out with you all after the shows. I'm flying solo with my baby and she's still on the boob so I have to rush off stage and get straight in cab to feed her etc and get her to bed.

"I'm SO SO SO GRATEFUL to every single person that comes along. I truly am. PIs don't think I'm being big time. I'm just tryna juggle atm...so I'm genuinely sorry if I can't sign books or have a selfie…"