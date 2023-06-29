Heidi Klum shows off bikini body in new photos from Italian family vacation

The America's Got Talent judge is beach ready in the best way

Even on vacation, Heidi Klum was sure to bring a sense of style to her beach looks, opting for a quiet nod to high luxury with her latest set of photos.

The German supermodel, 50, took to Instagram with a new set of snaps from her Italian trip alongside hubby Tom Kaulitz, stripping down to their bathing suits for a dip in the ocean.

© Instagram Heidi shared new photos in a bikini from her Italian vacation

Heidi was pictured commandeering their speedboat in the gorgeous sunlit waters, wearing a signature two-piece bikini from Versace, sporting the iconic gold monikers on each of the black pieces.

It featured a high-waisted bottom with a sports bra-style top that showed off her insanely toned physique, paired with a graphic black cap, some Dolce & Gabbana shades, and matching gold chains.

MORE: Heidi Klum's youngest daughter is so tall in vacation photo with brother – and you should see her hair

"Vacanzo romantico," she captioned her snaps, translating from Italian to "romantic vacation," which she paired with a heart emoji and an Italian flag.

© Instagram She's been joined by husband Tom Kaulitz

The Germany's Next Top Model host is spending as much time as possible on her jaunt before returning to Los Angeles in a few weeks, just in time for the America's Got Talent live shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

She was joined earlier on her vacation, when they visited Austria, by her three youngest children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, shared with her ex-husband Seal, who still maintains a close relationship with his children as a father and with Heidi as a co-parent. She is also mom to daughter Leni Klum, 19.

MORE: Heidi Klum's photo with rarely seen lookalike mom and daughter Leni will make you do a double take

MORE: Heidi Klum's oldest son looks 'exhausted' as he visits college with famous mom – see video

The 'Kiss From a Rose' singer met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni (whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore) and adopted her when she was a baby.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum's three children join her at Coachella

Heidi and her kids posed for photos at the Stairway to Nothingness in Dachstein, a narrow staircase leading to a glass platform from which you can gaze out at the breathtaking mountainous landscapes in front of you, protected only by a suspension bridge and the platform from a dizzying 1300 foot drop.

MORE: Heidi Klum jokes she has more energy than 33-year-old husband Tom Kaulitz ahead of 50th birthday: 'I feel like I'm 25'

"The bridge to nowhere," the model and mom-of-four captioned her post, including photos of her three children, plus more loved-up ones with her husband.

© Instagram Heidi was joined on vacation by her kids, Henry, Johan, and Lou

Heidi usually prefers keeping her three youngest out of the spotlight, although Leni has built quite an active portfolio for herself as an aspiring model in the vein of her mom while currently studying at New York University.

© Getty Images The 19-year-old is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps

Her children seem to have gone back home while she and Tokio Hotel guitarist and co-founder Tom continue on their own trip, continuing to share more amorous glimpses of their European getaway.