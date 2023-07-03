Lara Spencer highlights radiant glow in waterside celebration with husband Richard McVey

The ABC News and former HGTV anchor is currently in wedding mode

Lara Spencer took to social media on Sunday to share a special tribute to none other than her husband Richard McVey on his birthday.

The entrepreneur and MarketAxess CEO turned 64 on July 2, which the Good Morning America anchor, 54, celebrated with a slew of snapshots from their recent times together.

Several of them seemed to be near their Connecticut home, posing for photos on sun-soaked marinas and enjoying warm days out with friends, family, and their dog Riva.

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's Family Life

Lara herself looked stunning cozying up to her husband, donning a green strapless dress with an asymmetrical skirt in the lead image that showed off her toned legs.

MORE: Lara Spencer sparks reaction among fans with confession about her time on Good Morning America

"Let's give a big Happy Birthday to my hubby who lights up every room he walks into with his smile and laughter. Happy Birthday my honey. I love you!" she adoringly captioned her photos.

© Instagram Lara shared a tribute to her husband Richard on his birthday

Many of her ABC colleagues shared birthday wishes as well, including Deborah Roberts, Sam Champion, Rebecca Jarvis, and Gio Benitez, with one of her followers also gushing: "Yep! He definitely has a huge heart/welcoming presence!"

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer makes staggering change to luxe Connecticut home – see unbelievable makeover

Richard and Lara have been married since 2018, and it's the second marriage for both. Lara was previously married to David Haffenreffer from 2000-2015, with whom she shares son Duff, 21, and daughter Katharine, 19. Richard is a father to three daughters from his first marriage as well.

© Instagram The GMA star and the Market Axess CEO have been married since 2018

Lara was introduced to Richard through a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date. They announced their engagement after dating for two years and tied the knot in front of more than 100 of their closest friends and family later that year.

MORE: Lara Spencer leaves fans in awe with glimpse of time away from GMA with look-alike daughter

They had a beautiful Colorado wedding with Duff walking his mom down the aisle. On Instagram, Lara gushed that making their union official was the "best day ever."

© Instagram The TV star is currently at a family wedding

Speaking of weddings, the GMA pop culture correspondent has been sharing snippets from another family affair lately: her nephew's big shindig.

MORE: Lara Spencer's older brother bears striking resemblance to the GMA star in new photo

Lara shared a photograph of herself surrounded by her mother, sisters, nieces, and daughter Katharine, showcasing that the Von Seelen (Lara was born Lara Christine Von Seelen) genes hold up well.

© Instagram Lara was surrounded by the women of the Von Seelen family

"My sisters. My mother. My daughter, and just a few of my amazing nieces. Tomorrow we celebrate the marriage of my nephew and spectacular Nicole," she wrote.

She followed that up with more family photos after the ceremony had taken place, captioning those: "10 Slides to celebrate Brian and Nicole's stunning wedding, and the fact that all [five] von Seelens, a good number of grandkids and even two great grands were together with Queen Kak for a whole weekend."