Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship hits new celebratory milestone as they continue to keep low profiles amid GMA axe

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are set to mark a huge milestone together on Tuesday – their first Fourth of July celebration since news of their relationship hit the headlines in November 2022.

Whilst the loved-up couple have thus far kept their celebrations to themselves, we imagine the lovebirds will be making the most of Independence Day, perhaps with their blended family in tow!

Amy and T.J's whirlwind romance has been quite the rollercoaster. The former GMA3 co-hosts stunned the nation back in November when details regarding their extra-marital affair began to surface. They were subsequently taken off air before bosses decided to fire the presenting duo.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Since their relationship scandal, Amy and T.J. have maintained a low profile both online and offline. While the couple have refrained from posting on social media, Amy and T.J. have been spotted looking smitten whilst exploring New York.

And in March, the besotted couple spurred each other on as they took part in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon together.

The couple have reportedly finalized their divorces from their respective partners. Amy had been married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and T.J. was with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

During their relationship, former couple Amy and Andrew raised their five children as a happy, blended family. Amy has two daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. Andrew, meanwhile, shares three sons, Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

T.J., meanwhile, is a doting father to Sabine whom he shares with Marilee. He is also a devoted dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden whom he shares with his ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Whilst Amy and T.J.'s future TV careers appear to be uncertain, GMA3 has hired two brand-new presenters to host GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Back in May, it was announced that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking their places alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

"I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the GMA weekend show.