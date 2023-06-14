Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's children put on united front after latest family update

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue may have called time on their 12-year marriage following her affair with former GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes – but their children appear to be closer than ever.

The former couple raised their five children as a happy, blended family during their relationship. Amy has two daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. Andrew, meanwhile, shares three sons, Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

WATCH: Amy Roback and Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes

While the former stepsiblings no longer share a home following Amy and Andrew's divorce, they still make plenty of time for each other and appear to share an unbreakable bond. Earlier this week, Wyatt and Annalise reunited for a friendly meal at a restaurant and shared photos of their catch-up on their respective Instagram Stories.

Both Wyatt and Annalise appeared to be having a great time and were pictured smiling as they doodled with crayons on a paper table cover. It's not the first time that Amy and Andrew's children have been pictured together since their parents split.

© Instagram Amy's daughter Annalise joined her former stepbrother for dinner

In April, Andrew enjoyed a night at Bruce Springsteen's concert in New York City with all his sons and Amy's daughters, proving he also still has a great relationship with his former stepdaughters. And in March, Annalise shared a happy photo of Andrew and Nate joining her for dinner in the city.

© Instagram Andrew Shue's youngest son, Wyatt appeared to be enjoying dinner with Annalise

Wyatt and Annalise's latest dinner date comes after Andrew's sister, actress Elisabeth Shue revealed how her sibling is coping following the breakdown of his marriage. More than six months after Amy's affair with T.J. was made public, the Back to the Future actress broke her silence, telling Page Six last week: "He is awesome. He is doing really good."

Andrew's sons still have a close bond with Amy's daughters

Elisabeth's update came as Amy and T.J.'s romance heats up and they were spotted enjoying a steamy public kiss in New York City recently. The pair's affair consequently lost them their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

Amy is now dating T.J Holmes

On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced recently. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking their place alongside regular co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared with the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

