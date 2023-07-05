Victoria Beckham reveals close-up of one of 15 engagement rings from adoring husband David Beckham

The Spice Girl and the former England football captain married in 1999…

Not one, not two, but 15 engagement rings have graced the left hand of Victoria Beckham - and with David Beckham as a husband, we wouldn't expect anything less. But did you see the extra special close-up the former Spice Girl showed fans on Tuesday?

The fashion mogul, 49, showed the dazzling close-up amongst a slew of loved-up anniversary updates to mark their 24th wedding anniversary. The ring - which appeared to be the three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring David proposed with - took front and center of a special personalised card showing VB and her beloved's hands in an elevated black and white shot. The dazzling band was thought to have cost £65,000 at the time.

Victoria Beckham gives never-before-seen close-up of first engagement ring

Alongside the video, she penned: "My award for so many years". As well as the gorgeous zoomed-in look, VB also filmed a large orange box surrounded by even more cards which no doubt contained a glamorous surprise for the former Spice Girl.

As well as gushing tributes to one another, the loved-up pair were inundated with messages and tributes from their adoring family members and close friends.

The close-up appears to be a black and white close-up of this image

Their youngest child and only daughter, Harper, 11, got the sweetest gifts for her doting parents. Harper sweetly put together a gift bag for them each complete with their own handwritten note.

On her mum, Victoria's bag were the words: "Dear Mummy, Happy Anniversary. You and daddy are the best mummy and daddy ever [drawn love heart]. Love: Harper." Dad David's message was almost identical.

Harper has the sweetest bond with her parents

Sons Brooklyn and Romeo shared adorable tributes to their parents both sharing touching family photos. Brooklyn penned: "Happy Anniversary x love you guys," alongside a red love heart. The aspiring chef penned the sweet words beside a photo of him, his wife Nicola Peltz, and his parents.

What other engagement rings has Victoria Beckham had?

Just two years after their wedding, the fashion designer swapped her marquise-cut diamond with a platinum set eternity band. She wore the ring for around 18 months, dazzling fans with her band of white diamonds.

© Photo: Getty Images VB has sported many rings over the years

After that in 2003, the pop star debuted an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes, set in platinum. The following year, in aid of her 30th birthday, the former footballer presented Victoria with a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting. The oval-cut piece reportedly cost £835,000 at the time.

In 2005, Victoria really upped the ante with an update and opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond to-pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.

© Photo: Instagram VB candidly flaunted another stunning ring

See VB's full collection of impressive rings in our full round-up here.

When did Victoria and David get married?

The husband and wife duo said 'I do' in 1999 after following a two-year relationship. They announced news of their engagement in January 1998 two months before welcoming their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. Their little one even acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer - so sweet!

Where did they walk down the aisle?

Victoria and David opted for a Disney-themed celebration at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. The pair's nuptials took place in a small chapel nearby ahead of celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900 and sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

Which celebrity guests were invited?

It comes as no surprise that the then-husband and wife-to-be had a stellar lineup of guests who saw them tie the knot. Footballer Gary Neville was David's best man.

Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates were also in attendance as were David's Manchester United and England teammates. There were also reportedly a whopping 437 extra attendees in the form of staff to help the day run smoothly.