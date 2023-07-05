Stacey Dooley shares precious moment with baby Minnie in must-see photo

Stacey Dooley is a doting mother to baby Minnie – and on Wednesday, the former Glow Up presenter shared a brand-new photo of her little one.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the journalist, 36, posted a heartwarming snapshot of her tiny tot watching Wimbledon at home whilst sitting between her mother's legs.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley’s daughter Minnie is a ‘tiny dancer’ in adorable video

In the precious image, Stacey and Minnie were pictured wearing Wimbledon colours, with Stacey opting to wear a pair of forest green cargos and little Minnie wearing a pair of lilac trousers and a white cotton top.

© Instagram Minnie and Stacey enjoyed a precious moment together

Minnie – whom Stacey welcomed on 10 January – looked particularly adorable with her little hand resting on her mother's knee. And whilst the documentary maker kept her six-month-old daughter's face hidden, Stacey did share a close-up photo of the back of her daughter's head – and it appears Minnie has inherited her mother's flaming red locks.

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Not me and M subconsciously sporting Wimby colours," before adding: "I was meant to go yday! [heartbroken emoji] Next year [pink love heart emoji]."

Stacey and her beau Kevin Clifton have been on cloud nine since welcoming their first child. During a heartfelt interview on The One Show, Stacey gushed: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

Kevin, 40, meanwhile, told BBC Morning Live: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed."

He continued: "We've just completely fallen in love with her… I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her bundle of joy in January

Stacey and Kevin found love on series 16 of Strictly Come Dancing, with the lovebirds going on to win the hit BBC dancing competition.

Whilst the duo are very much in love, Stacey has openly talked about her reluctance to get married.

© Getty Stacey Dooley attends the 30th Women in Film & Television Awards in 2021

During a segment in Stacey Sleeps Over, the presenter explained: "Kev and I have been together for two years. I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

© Getty Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin, meanwhile, has been married three times previously. In 2003, he reportedly wed Anna Melnikova when he was 20 years old, whilst in 2007, the professional dancer walked down the aisle with fellow dancer Clare Craze.

But by 2010, the couple had "drifted apart" and separated, with Kevin referring to this stage of his life as his "rebellion," where he dyed black hair and wore black painted nails. They finalised their divorce in 2013.

Meanwhile, in 2015, Kevin wed his Strictly co-star Karen Hauer. The couple were together for three years before announcing their split in March 2018.