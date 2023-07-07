he Strictly Come Dancing is about to welcome her first child with Aljaž Škorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has shared a candid video of her admitting she's taking some time to rest ahead of her due date.

The soon-to-be first-time mum, who is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, took to social media to speak out about her busy few days which left her feeling "exhausted".

Posting on her Instagram Stories and addressing her followers directly, she said: "Hi team, just want to keep it real here for a second. I've had quite a busy few days actually being in London, my surprise baby shower, my mum flew over it was amazing she just left this morning, and it was beautiful. And Morning Live.

"So, it's been a busy few days, and honestly I just feel like I've been hit by a truck. Normally I can just go but obviously creating life takes up a lot of energy, it really does. And all I want to do is just be on the couch and sleep."

At this point, the dancer then listed some physical symptoms she was struggling with as she edges closer to giving birth, before admitting she was going to take some much-needed time to herself.

"My back pain's come back, and I've got a bit of insomnia. So I'm going to listen to my body and listen to this little thing," she said as she cradled her bump, adding: "And just rest and be on the couch and chill."

She finished the video by saying: "But yeah I'm exhausted and creating life is exhausting. Anyway, sending all my life and happy Thursday."

Speaking of exhaustion, Janette and Aljaž were discussing catching up on sleep once the baby arrives in the most recent episode of their podcast, Twist and Shout. Posting a snippet of the show on social media, the husband and wife could be heard taking part in a quickfire round as Janette asked the question: "Who is more likely to nap more than the baby?" before adding to Aljaž: "You love a good nap."

The former Strictly champion concurred, adding: "I love a nap. If that could be a job, I would be a CEO of napping. I would have my own company." Janette laughed and added: "They say when the baby sleeps you should sleep, and you'll take that very seriously." Before adding sweetly: "Aw, I've just this beautiful image of you lying down on the sofa and the baby asleep on your chest."

Clearly overwhelmed with the heartwarming image Janette then said: "Aw I can't wait for that moment! Don't cry, don't cry."

The couple are clearly so excited for the arrival of their little one and the pair even showed fans a glimpse of their brand new nursery recently. Sharing the adorable room exclusively with HELLO!, the couple have gone for a Disney theme complete with adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse prints on the wall. On the walls, Janette and Aljaž opted for cream walls complete with fun polka dots.