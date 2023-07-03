Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola gets candid on relationship with famous parents following jaw-dropping vacation

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has been living with her famous parents for the past few months, having moved back in during her last semester at college.

Most recently, the 22-year-old went on vacation with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, to Greece.

The trio were all smiles in a series of photos posted on social media by Kelly, and it sounds like it's made their relationship even stronger too.

Soon after the former Hope and Faith star shared photos on social media of their vacation so far, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!"

Plenty of dreamy snaps were posted from the trip, including stunning views, tasty looking meals and clear blue oceans, with the family spending their days on the beach.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola was full of praise for her famous parents

Kelly and Mark's sons, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, were not present on the trip, with Michael busy working in New York, and Joaquin still studying at the University of Michigan.

The family are likely to spend quality time together later in the summer though at their stunning vacation home in the Hamptons.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

The beautiful property features a large outdoor pool and is a stone's throw away from the ocean. Kelly and Mark also have a home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they are based throughout the week.

The property is close to their work at Live, and resembles a grand hotel, complete with a foyer and a lift to take the family up to the rooftop garden.

© Instagram Kelly's daughter graduated from college this year

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark had the best time on vacation with their daughter

While Michael is an aspiring actor, Lola is a talented singer, and Joaquin is a keen wrestler.

In the same interview, Kelly explained that Lola had been surprised after reading a preview copy of her book Live Wire, which was released in 2022, where the star discusses her career on Live.

In her book, she has detailed drama that occurred during the early years of her working on the show, and her daughter was shocked to find out why her mom didn't just quit.

Kelly and her family at home in NYC

She said of Lola's response: "My daughter really said 'Why? Why didn't you quit?' And I said to her, 'Because we don't quit when things get tough. [Most] people don't have the option to quit when things get tough and that's not how I was raised."

She continued: "That's not how I'm raising you. We don't quit just because things are hard, because things don't feel good.'"

The doting mom added: "That's what work is. That's why they don't call it vacation. I don't say I'm going to my vacation. I say I'm going to my job."

