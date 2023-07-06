The Strictly star is about to welcome her second child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has taken to social media to share a video calling out some unkind comments she received on Instagram. The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who is due to welcome her second baby with fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez very soon, shared a screenshot of some unsavoury words she was sent by a follower.

The radio DJ then explained to her fans that she was sharing the comments to highlight how "bizarre" she finds it when people send such messages.

She wrote in a caption: "You'd want to know, well I would! So bizarre to have two lives whereby you're a [expletive] online and false in real life."

Addressing the camera directly, the mother-of-one said: "I don't normally call out those people, but I thought to myself, can you imagine right, doing that to people you don’t know in between normal life? Imagine if you followed me and her and she was your kid's teacher," before adding: "Very bizarre."

© Instagram The couple are already parents to four-year-old Mia

Gemma then added in a second video agreeing that they could "tell she was northern" due to not "putting up" with the comments. However, the former model clearly didn't let the comments dampen her spirit as she carried on with her day and then an adorable video of her pet pooch.

© Getty Gemma Atkinson will soon be a mother-of-two

The 38-year-old is getting ready to welcome her second child, a baby boy, with Gorka and the proud parents are seemingly just days away from welcoming their new bundle of joy.

The couple met on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition in 2017 when Gemma was a contestant paired with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka a fellow dancer in the professional troupe. Gemma and Gorka have been the picture of romance ever since and in July 2019 they welcomed their first child, daughter Mia.

© Instagram The family recently celebrated Mia's birthday

Earlier this week, the proud parents celebrated Mia's fourth birthday with an adorable video montage of the little one from when she was a baby to now. Gemma wrote a heartfelt dedication to her daughter in the caption.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez met in 2017

"Forever our song, forever perfect to me," she began, adding: "Happy Birthday Mia! 4 wonderful years with you. My Birthday wish for you is that you continue to be the happy, kind, confident and caring little lady you are. I’m so proud to be your Mum. Enjoy your day little lady. We love you lots."