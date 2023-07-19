Holly Ramsay shows off ultra-toned physique in tiny crochet bikini

Holly Ramsay couldn't be more loved up with her new boyfriend Adam Peaty but took a quick moment away from her new beau to share the most sensational bikini selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 23-year-old simply sizzled in the crochet cream two-piece that featured sultry string straps and subtle beige beads. The blonde bombshell accessorised her beach-ready look with an elegant gold chain and what appeared to be a gold watch on her left wrist.

Captioning the post, she penned: "SS22 throwback," alongside a seashell and bikini emoji. Her long blonde locks were worn down and straight behind her shoulders. The fabulous swimwear also showed off the starlet's sun-kissed glow as she relaxed back on a boat in front of the stunning sea background.

Adoring boyfriend Adam was quick to weigh in writing: "Fire," alongside a flame and salute emoji. One fan penned: "You look amazing and happy [love heart emoji] good for you!" A second added: "Awesome and so beautiful and drop-dead gorgeous." A third wrote: "In the words of Bart Simpson… - ay caramba," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The couple sparked rumours they were dating last month and it was reported by the MailOnline that the swimmer has since been spending time with Holly's family at their lavish Cornwall abode. Adam and Holly's dad Gordon were also pictured together enjoying the F1 together last week.

Holly shared a slew of snaps from the exciting day that not only featured a romantic photo with Adam but also a sweet snap of herself standing in between her dad and new beau. Whilst the star is yet to refer to the athlete as her boyfriend, his friend Jake Quickenden replied writing: "Ayyy you two [love heart emoji] @adam_peaty".

Holly and Adam looked so loved up at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant opening last month

Another penned: "Happy couple," alongside a heart eyes emoji. The pair have been looking more loved up than ever since slowly sharing photos with one another, and their romance appears to be flourishing.

Holly and Adam were every inch the smitten couple pictured hand in hand as they joined Gordon and his wife Tana at the launch of his new restaurant at the end of June. Holly looked incredible in a black minidress as she lead Adam through the crowd, pairing her LBD with a pair of pointed-toe shoes adorned with glittering bows.

The pair first met when Holly's sister Tilly appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. Tilly was a fan favourite on the series which she competed in with Nikita Kuzmin and finished in ninth place.