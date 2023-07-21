Richard E. Grant announces death of 93-year-old mother as he details their 'complicated' relationship

Richard E. Grant, 66, has announced the passing of his mother, Leonne Esterhuysen. Confirming the news in an emotional video on Instagram, the actor explained that after receiving eight missed calls from Africa, he was informed that Leonne, who lived abroad, had passed away at the age of 93.

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Richard pointed out in the video that while theirs was an "incredibly complicated" one, he feels immense gratitude towards his mother for giving him life.

"We had an incredibly complicated relationship, and she was somebody that – for me anyway – was emotionally withdrawn and withheld her approbation or approval of anything," the TV star said.

"What that proved to be is a great motor for ambition and determination to try and prove yourself and be the best that you possibly can. And yet, ironically, whatever she did, she demanded and got applause and approval from everybody around her, including me."

© Getty The actor credited his mother with indirectly sparking an "ambition and determination" in him

The actor also recalled visiting his mother in 2021, weeks after he'd lost his beloved wife, Joan Washington. Explaining that he'd received a "terse email" after returning from the six-week visit, Richard detailed how Leonne had called their time together an "absolute disaster," telling her son, "We only have two things in common, books and classical music."

Nonetheless, Richard concluded the video on a positive note, explaining that most of all he feels "gratitude" towards Leonne, "for having given me life."

© Getty Richard has been inundated with condolences from fans

Shortly after posting the video, Richard was inundated with condolences from fans, who praised his candour.

"My condolences to you, Richard. I had a similarly complex relationship with my own mother and it's almost like you're grieving twice over - once for the complicated relationship that you had with them, and once for the relationship that you wish you had. As ever, thank you for sharing these most tender of feelings with us. Be kind to yourself," wrote one.

"Thank you for your authenticity and transparency and vulnerability," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Very sorry for your loss and very grateful, from the perspective of someone who also weathered a very complicated maternal relationship, for your moving farewell. Take care."

© Getty For a time Richard and his mother were estranged but decided to reconcile

Richard has previously spoken about his difficult childhood in Eswatini (then called Swaziland), with his mother Leonne and father, Henrik Esterhuysen. Speaking to The Guardian in 2022, the 66-year-old revealed that he took to keeping a diary in his younger years, to help him cope with turbulent times.

Reflecting on the moment he witnessed his mother's affair with his father's best friend, Richard said: "I obviously couldn't tell my father or my mother or my friends, so to try to understand what had happened I started keeping a diary. And it's continued to be something I've done every day to make sense of the world that I live in."

After Richard's father became aware of his wife's affair, Leonne decided to leave the family, and for a time, she and Richard were estranged. They eventually reconciled, however, after Richard decided to reach out by sending a fax, in which he asked if she could explain why she had had the affair in the first place. Shortly after, Leonne responded with an 18-page letter explaining her side of things, and the pair decided to put the past behind them.