Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly causes a stir with new date night photos

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly sparked a strong fan reaction on Saturday when she posted a carousel of sultry photos from her latest date night with new beau, Adam Peaty.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old posted two photos from her most recent romantic evening with her boyfriend. In one stunning snapshot, Holly modelled a chic black bodycon mini dress featuring a scalloped square neckline, slinky straps and a scalloped hemline.

Holly elevated her date night outfit with a simple gold pendant, a chunky gold watch and stacks of rings. She wore her luminous blonde locks down loose and finished off her get-up with lashings of mascara, defined brows, radiant highlighter and a slick of pink lipstick.

Elsewhere, Holly shared an intimate snap which showed Adam's hand resting on her knee. In her caption, the starlet penned: "Date night," followed by a yellow star emoji and a small white envelope sealed with a pink love heart.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Gorg! and nice dress Holly!" while a second penned: "Love the dress," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

A third chimed in: "Cute pic," and a fourth sweetly added: "Looking gorgeous Holly."

Holly and Adam first sparked romance rumours a few months ago after MailOnline reported that the swimmer had been spending time with Holly's family at their stunning property in Cornwall.

Since then, Holly has posted numerous loved-up photos featuring her new beau – and it seems the couple are going from strength to strength.

Back in June, the duo travelled to Rome where the Olympic swimmer made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

During their time away, the besotted couple explored the romantic Italian city, taking loved-up photos and enjoying delicious-looking meals.

Taking to her social media profile, Holly shared nine photos of their weekend away, including an adorable stop sign with the word 'Love' written over it. The 23-year-old also shared a photo of her and Adam's feet together ahead of a glam outing, and a snap of Adam posing for her next to a photobooth.

Holly's younger sister Tilly, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in the same year as Adam, was quick to like Holly's holiday photo dump. Other fans, meanwhile, heaped praise on Holly's summer wardrobe, with one writing: "Pretty, that pink dress is so cute," while a second noted: "Looking lovely as ever [red heart emoji] hope you've both having a lovely time."

A third wrote: "Gorgeous," and a fourth enthused: "Splendid pics @hollyramsayy."

Prior to finding love with Holly, Olympic swimmer Adam was linked to Eiri Munro, the mother of his son George.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed their split on Instagram in August 2022, writing: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

"Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship."