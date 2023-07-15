Naomi Campbell shares emotional tribute weeks after welcoming baby boy

Naomi Campbell took to social media to share an impassioned tribute to Gianni Versace, the legendary Italian fashion designer and mogul, on the anniversary of his death.

The supermodel, 53, shared a slew of photographs of herself with the Versace founder spanning the years of their friendship, which began in the '90s when he spotlighted her as part of the "supermodel vogue" movement.

In her emotional message, she penned: "GIANNI VERSACE 26 years on… Not a day goes by without YOU crossing my mind…I MISS YOU!!! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE WITH ME IN MY HEART… #GIANNIVERSACE #FOREVER #KING #LEGEND."

Fans flooded the post in response with comments like: "The two of you were and are iconic," and: "He would be proud of you," as well as: "Y'all both so talented. I admire both of you!"

Gianni was killed at the age of 50 on July 15, 1997 by spree killer Andrew Cunanan, who shot him while he was on a walk and was returning to his South Beach, Miami home.

His story has been portrayed several times in media, most notably in the second season of American Crime Story, subtitled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which you can watch a clip from below.

WATCH: "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace" Red Band trailer

Naomi and Gianni were incredibly close as friends, with much of their successes on the runway and in advertising campaigns at the time intertwined.

In a tearful TV interview the day after his tragic passing, she opened up about their relationship and revealed that she learned of his death via a phone call before meeting his siblings Donatella and Santo Versace.

© Getty Images Gianni was one of the first designers to elevate Naomi to supermodel status

"He was a very modest person," she stated. "He would walk around the street by himself. He would never think that he needed a bodyguard or anything 'cause he'd go everywhere on his own."

Two years ago, on his 24th death anniversary, Naomi shared a very rare photo of her daughter, whose name she has yet to reveal, wearing a Versace print onesie in honor of her late friend.

© Getty Images Through their consistent work in the '90s, the two remained close till his death

Naomi surprised fans in 2021 when she announced that she had welcomed her first child that May, though she keeps her out of the spotlight save for the odd carefully obstructed photo on social media.

The English supermodel has since welcomed a second child, announcing on Instagram on June 29, 2023 that she was now the mom of a baby boy.

She took to Instagram with a photograph of herself holding the newborn in her arms as he also held on to her rarely-seen two-year-old daughter's fingers.

© Instagram Naomi paid tribute to the late Italian fashion designer with a rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."