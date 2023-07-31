Sofia Vergara wows as she's supported by loved ones amid being labeled the 'rudest woman alive'

As Sofia Vergara graces headlines in the wake of her unexpected split from Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family star found herself the subject of criticism from an unexpected source - Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But, the actress's strength of character shines through, as she continues to wow fans and enjoy the support of her loved ones seen in her latest Instagram post where she showcased her incredible physique in a tiny mini-dress

The outing comes after a recent appearance on the Namaste B$tches podcast alongside co-host Melissa Pfeister, whereby Teresa, 51, revisited an incident from 2017 involving Sofia, also 51.

Teresa revealed that both of them attended the same event where their respective PR teams decided to orchestrate a joint photo. "My PR person from Bravo spoke to her PR person, now I didn't even know any of this," she explained.

"Sofia's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,'" Teresa shared, emphasizing that she was not seeking this photo-op.

© Instagram Sofia is supported by loved ones as amid divorce and being slammed by Teresa

"I didn’t want a picture with her. I never ask to take a picture with anybody," she affirmed.

Teresa continued, expressing her disinterest in getting a snapshot with Sofia, stating, "I didn't care to take a picture with her. I'm so not like that. I don't go out of my way to take a picture with anybody, just to put it on my Instagram, because I just don't care."

Teresa recently called Sofia the 'rudest woman alive'

However, when the picture-taking moment arrived, Teresa described it as uncomfortable. "When we went to go take a picture, she was like standing in front of me. It's like, 'OK, that’s not how you take a picture,'" Teresa commented.

"She was like, the most rudest (sic) woman I've ever met. Like, I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why you making me take a picture with that lady?'" Teresa quoted Sofia, even imitating her Colombian accent.

© Instagram Sofia looked stunning in the striking printed dress

Teresa expressed her surprise at Sofia's comment, affirming that she was not the one who requested the photo. The conversation ended abruptly without a picture, but left Teresa with an unfavorable impression of Sofia. "She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person. So not a fan of her," she concluded.

Amidst the controversy and her recent divorce, Sofia remains resilient and buoyant, spending time with her close circle of loved ones.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara poses in a lime green neon swimsuit

She has been seen glowing in a chic ensemble, as revealed in an Instagram post, wherein she showcased her stunning style in a stylish mini-dress.

Sofia and Joe announced their separation on July 17 after seven years of marriage, respectfully requesting their privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

Despite the personal upheaval, Sofia has been cherishing moments of joy and relaxation, as evident from her Instagram feed. The America's Got Talent judge was seen vacationing in Italy when the news of her divorce broke.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

She shared a series of radiant photos during her trip, including some in which she posed in a vibrant blue swimsuit, soaking up the sun. "Last days of vacay! Even when you're so hot, I love you, Ravello!!!" Sofia captioned her post.

Sofia's fans showered her with uplifting comments, expressing awe at her enduring elegance. "I can't believe you are 51," wrote one follower, while another added, "Body goals! HOT HOT."