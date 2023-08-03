Eamonn Holmes sparks major fan reaction with adorable photos of rarely-seen granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes couldn't be more in love with his granddaughter Emilia - and it's safe to say the feeling is mutual in a new string of heartfelt family photos.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the doting grandad shared a collage of snaps of his son Declan Homles' daughter, clutching Eamonn's autobiography, This is My Life, and it looked like she wouldn't put it down. One sweet snap featured in the update even saw her kissing the front cover - so sweet!

"My Fan, I knew I had one somewhere. Thank u little Emms. She's made that book a collector's item." Other photos saw little Emilia cuddling the paperback as well as walking around the house with it.

The touching photos sparked a major reaction from friends and fans of the journalist, with Vanessa Feltz quickly weighing in, writing: "She’s adorable," alongside a flower emoji. Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "The light of your life," alongside three smiling emojis surrounded by hearts.

Eamonn is a proud dad of four

Another chimed in, adding: "[Heart eyes emoji] Love her kissing your photo - her Papa!!" As well as Declan, Eamonn is the proud dad of his daughter Rebecca, 32, and son Niall, 30, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gabriella Holmes. The pair divorced in 1996 after ten years of marriage.

In his aforementioned book, held by his granddaughter, Eamonn alluded to the reasons they split. Despite having an "amicable divorce" the pair grew apart due to the pressures of his career and the death of his father.

He wrote: "Gabrielle was increasingly indifferent and I didn’t know why. "I needed her close, I needed her to reach me and ease my pain, but she had concerns of her own, principal of which was an impending birth."

In 2010, he married fellow TV star Ruth Langsford and the pair welcomed a son, Jack, in 2002. The happy couple shared their nuptials exclusively with HELLO! which saw them walk down the aisle at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire after 13 years together.

© Photo: Getty Images Eamonn and Ruth married in 2010

"I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire," the GB News star told HELLO! at the wedding.

For her big day, Ruth was every inch the perfect bride wearing an impeccable pearl-coloured gown by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The elevated piece was made even more special with hundreds of tiny Swarovski crystals - perfection.