Gogglebox star Ellie Warner shares ultra-rare video of beau Nat bonding with baby Ezra

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is currently on cloud nine with her baby boy Ezra, and on Saturday, the mother-of-one melted hearts with the sweetest update.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the TV star, 33, posted a precious video of her boyfriend Nat Eddleston bouncing baby Ezra on his knee whilst listening to a classic Spice Girl anthem.

© Instagram Ellie's boyfriend Nat bonded with Ezra

Doting dad Nat could be seen beaming from ear to ear as he lifted baby Ezra's arms up into the air with the beat of the music. Tiny tot Ezra, meanwhile, whom Ellie welcomed earlier this summer, looked adorable in a baby blue sleepsuit adorned with a bright tiger.

"Got to teach them young @spicegirls" Ellie quipped in her caption, followed by a laughing face emoji and a peace sign.

© Instagram Nat and Ellie bought their first home in 2021

This isn't the first time Ellie has shared a glimpse of her family life away from the spotlight. Earlier this month, the blonde beauty sparked a sweet fan reaction when she posted a charming picture of her baby boy wearing a very colourful outfit in honour of Leeds Pride festival.

For the special occasion, Ezra was dressed in a vibrant fringed cardigan featuring rainbow-hued tassels, a white and navy striped bodysuit and a funky denim bucket hat. Too precious!

"Happy pride day #loveislove #leedspride," Ellie noted in her caption.

© Instagram Baby Ezra looked adorable in his colourful jacket

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the family trio, with one writing: "My mum used to knit me those little loop jackets. Adorable," while a second gushed: "Awww blimey Ezra grew so quickly! Looking good boys."

A third noted: "Omg Ezra looks too cute in that outfit, bless him" and a fourth enthused: "Awww lil cutie, love his jacket [rainbow emoji] great to see Dad/Nat looking so well too."

© Instagram The couple share one child together

Back in March 2022, Nat was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire. At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

Two months after the tragic accident, Ellie was quick to share an uplifting update, giving fans a glimpse inside her boyfriend's recovery.

Ahead of her Gogglebox return, she penned: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

Ellie, who stars on the hit reality series alongside her sister Izzi, received an influx of supportive messages, with co-star Stephen Webb writing: "Yayyyy we've missed you honeys," while Sophie Sandiford added: "Great to see you both back!"

Dave and Shirley Griffiths, meanwhile, sweetly posted: "Great to have you back xxxx."